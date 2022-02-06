Family advocates for pedestrian safety after their daughter was hit

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- After their daughter was struck walking to class, the Sinner family advocated for pedestrian safety.
Julie Sinner learned her daughter, Kenzie, has been hit crossing the intersection at Washington and Broadway on her way to class and was being airlifted to Gundersen Lutheran Medical System in La Crosse.
Kenzie's family immediately drove over two-hours to La Crosse, only receiving updates by phone.
Kenzie suffered a fractured tibia, fibula, clavicle and multiple skull fractures.
"The neurosurgeon ended up calling us in the car," Julie said. "He said she had skull fractures and I said 'Well which bone is fractured?' and he said 'All of them.'"
Almost three weeks and multiple surgeries later and Kenzie is staying positive and hoping to beat her discharge date.
Fer parents are advocating for both pedestrians and drivers to stay vigilant.
"You shouldn't assume anything, a pedestrian has a duty to themselves and everyone else around them not to step out in traffic," Rick Sinner, Kenzie's father, said. "To make sure you're in a safe position to do so, you shouldn't have any distractions like earbuds."
The La Crosse Police Department is also urging drivers to stay aware after a hit-and-run incident with an 11-year-old boy.
"When we're talking about pedestrian safety, we look at those who are out driving in neighborhoods," Lieutenant Linnea Miller said. "We want you to be very alert and observant and we want you to reduce all distractions."
Rick wants the community to not point blame at any party but to take a moment and "think about putting yourself in both positions and how life changing it is and how easily it is to be avoided."
Family, friends and community members have raised over $13,000 via GoFundMe to assist with Kenzie's medical bills.