Family escapes through window in duplex fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A family of six was forced to flee their duplex through a bedroom window due to a fire. 

West Ave House Fire

Fire officials block off parts of West Avenue to battle a duplex fire. 

The La Crosse Fire Department responded to the call just after 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy fire coming out of a window on one side of the duplex.

The family was able to escape and were treated by arriving fire crews. A cat was also rescued from the duplex.

They searched the rest of the duplex, helping another family escape. Crews then started ventilating the entire duplex.

The main duplex unit sustained heavy fire damage. The adjacent side suffered minor smoke damage.

21 firefighters and 7 trucks responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

