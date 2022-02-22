Family of Stevens Point woman killed in crash remembers her life

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Stevens Point mother is speaking out after her daughter was killed in a wrong way crash.
Hannah Goman's mother, Michelle Strasser-Goman, is still coming to terms with the loss of her daughter.
"Family has been gathering, talking about Hannah, planning her funeral, looking at pictures," she said.
Hannah was a sophomore at Winona State University, studying social work and criminal justice.
On February 19, she passed away after the car she was travelling in was hit by a wrong-way driver.
Minnesota State Patrol arrested Adam Anderson, saying he was under the influence of alcohol when he hit the car, killing Hannah and hurting two others.
"This has not only taken my 20 year old daughter, my son's 20 year old sister, my parents' granddaughter," Strasser-Goman said.
But she says she has a different idea for how she wants her daughter to be remembered.
"Hannah was a fun, life-loving, spunky, wholehearted, determined 20 year old," she said.
Strasser-Goman said Hannah loved dancing and was dedicated to her faith. The two often served the community together, helping those in need.
"She had an idea that she wanted to honor her science teacher... and she said mom I want to do something for him," she said.
Strasser-Goman said Hannah was honest, and always spoke from the heart. She says Hannah treasured not just her loved ones, but everyone around her.
"Her family was important to her, her friends were important to her," she said. "The people that mattered knew they mattered because she showed them."
A fundraiser started to help Hannah's family has already raised more than $18k.
It started in a Facebook group known as "The Power of Five," with the hope of raising around $5,000, but far exceeded that in just a few days.
Founder Nicole Stroik says the plan is to use the money to cover funeral costs, and any other needs the family might have.
"Anybody that knows her mom Michelle, she has organized events like this in the past for other people," Stroik said. "If the shoe was on the other foot, she would be the first person to go out of her way and start something like this or help someone that needed something like this."
Polito's in Stevens Point will also hold a fundraiser on February 23, with 30% of the proceeds going directly to the Goman family.
If you're interested in donating to the Power of Five's fundraiser you can donate through: