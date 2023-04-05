Family offers $50K reward for information on whereabouts of Madeline Kingsbury

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The family of missing and endangered Winona woman Madeline Kingsbury is offering a $50,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.
The 26-year-old Kingsbury disappeared on March 31 from her Winona home.
At times, a visibly emotional Megan Kingsbury, Madeline's sister, surrounded by family members, said, "So please help us find Madeline. The children need their mother. We need our daughter, sister, aunt, and our best friend back."
"We are hopeful we will find her," said Winona Police Chief Tom Williams on Wednesday morning at the news conference updating the search for Kingsbury.
Chief Williams said that there is no evidence that she left on foot or in another vehicle that morning. A search of her residence and van turned up her phone, jacket she was seen wearing that morning, her wallet, and ID.
Family and friends tried to contact her without success since that time, he said.
With that information, Williams termed Kingsbury's disappearance "...involuntary, suspicious, and we are all concerned for her safety."
He detailed the events surround her disappearance and what leads they were pursuing. Chief Williams said that Madeline and the father of their children dropped off them off at daycare shortly after 8 a.m. on March 31. Kingsbury returned to her home around 8:15 a.m. Williams said that Kingsbury failed to show up for work later that morning.
He said the father of the couple’s children spoke to police and said that he left the home around 10 a.m. in Kingsbury’s van. When he returned, she was not there. The van was left at the home around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Williams said that between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Friday, a van matching the description of Kingsbury’s was seen on Winona County 12 and Highway 43 in both Winona and Fillmore counties. A large focus of the investigation is trying to find evidence such as video cameras, that might have captured the van during that time. He said that they’re still looking for video and asked that if anyone has any from between Friday morning from 8 a.m and April 1 to contact authorities. “Regardless of whether you see something or not, if you have a camera along any of the aforementioned routes, please save any video from March 31 to April 1st and contact law enforcement.”
He said that the physical search for Kingbury has been assisted by other law enforcement agencies and volunteers on foot, vehicles, water, and by air.
“We are doing everything we can to bring Maddie home. We have spoken with many of her family members and friends and are actively following any developing information. No stone is being left unturned and we are using every tool at our disposal to find her.”
He then spoke about what people can do to help. Chief Williams asked that people who live in the area around the Highway 43 corridor in both counties to walk their properties, check outbuildings, and look around for any signs that someone was there.
He urged people that may they know anything or may have seen something suspicious to contact police or Crimestoppers “Your information might be a final piece that brings Maddie home,” he said.
“We know this is an extremely difficult time for Maddie’s family and friends who want nothing more than to have her home,” he concluded.
Her family said it will continue to do everything in its power to bring her home. “We will remain loud about this and advocate about Madeline,” her sister Megan said.
People with information can call Winona Police at 507-457-6288. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers online or by phone at winonaareacrimestoppers.com or 507-457-6530.