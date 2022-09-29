Festers gather for the Torchlight Parade

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Crowds lined the streets for the Oktoberfest's 2022 Torchlight Parade.
Nearly 80 community organizations, businesses, marching bands from all over the area including the Oktoberfest family and News 19 crews walked, marched, rode, or drove, in Thursday night's parade on the north side of La Crosse.
Hundreds of spectators could be seen decked out in glow sticks and fun accessories to match the theme and to spread the Oktoberfest cheer - or Gemutlichkeit.
The festivities continued at the After-Glow bash at Copeland Park, which WXOW News 19 sponsors.
The Oktoberfest parade fun continues Saturday at 10 a.m. for the Maple Leaf Parade.