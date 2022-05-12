FFA gives Sparta's Herrman Elementary students a day of Ag-venture

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Herrman Elementary students in the Sparta Area School District were treated to a day of agriculture fun.
Sparta's FFA chapter of middle and high school members held an AG Day for the school's 1st thru 4th graders.
Planned, coordinated and conducted by the FFA, students were able to visit over dozen learning stations to explore a variety of farm production fun.
The curriculum included getting up close with farm animals, learning about crop planting and dairy production, and participating in leadership and teamwork challenges.
FFA Chapter President, Jaydon Lietzau, said he was surprised that most of the kids interacted with haven't stepped foot on a farm.
"85% of the kids have never seen anything like this," Lietzau said. "And to me that's crazy. I mean, some of the questions they got I would never have thought. Because I've been around it my entire life and it's just something I've grown up with."
As classes rotated through the demonstration stations, they were able to see and touch goats, pigs, cows, horses and a llama. Something Ag Day organizer Kimber Wohohoefer said is important for them to get exposure to farm life.
"I think with them being up and close and personal, Wohohoefer explained. "We'll be able to see more of what they like with the animals and agriculture, tractors and things like that."
The day's events also included a nature walk and hay rides with each station created and taught by an FFA member based on each member's favorite agriculture topic.