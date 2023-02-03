Film fanatic? Looking to escape the cold? Check out the Frozen River Film Festival

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- One of Minnesota's only all-documentary film festivals, the Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF) is bringing the art of video to Winona.
The festival runs February 5-12 with more than 60 films being screened.
"There are really exciting adrenaline films that have skiing and mountain climbing and all sorts of adventurous things," FRFF Managing Director Eileen Moeller said. "There are really lovely, thoughtful, beautiful artistic films about exceptional individuals."
The films are shown throughout town at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, No Name Bar, Winona Arts Center, St. Cecilia Theater, Prairie Island Campground and Winona State University.
The films range from being three minutes long to feature length films. Some films have panel discussion with the directors or even performance demonstrations.
Moeller said no matter what people choose to watch, they should take something away from the film.
"Something that affirms something in them - something that makes them feel seen," Moeller said. "I also hope they take away something that challenges them. Maybe a new perspective that they never thought about, a new issue that they didn't know was effecting people and makes them think a little bit differently."
Admission to the festival ranges from $100 all access passes to $12 for individual movies. Students in Winona can get in for free with the student pass. FRFF offers a $65 pass to stream the films online only. Some films and activities are free.
Additionally, the festival also has activities throughout the community. They include a luminary snowshoe hike ending with film watching around a campfire and even ice climbing clinics at Winona's Ice Park.
Moeller said once the festival ends, they immediately start planning the next one.