Final campaigning days for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District candidates

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In the race for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District seat, Democratic candidate Brad Pfaff held a news conference Thursday morning alongside outgoing Representative Ron Kind.
Both candidates are rallying supporters to go to the polls in what is believed to be a close race, by either taking advantage of Wisconsin's early voting or casting their vote on Election Day.
Pfaff said he feels he is the best candidate to represent the district because he knows what area voters care about and what issues impact the Coulee Region.
"I want to focus on what's at stake in this race," Brad Pfaff said. "There's real concerns about making sure that our small-town main streets continue to grow and survive. And obviously, there's that looming climate crisis. Hard working families here in Western and Central Wisconsin need real solutions to these challenges and that's what this election is about."
A recurring theme in his campaign against Van Orden, Pfaff reiterated his criticism of the Republican not wanting to debate the issues.
"A debate is a job interview," Pfaff explained. "He has no interest in coming before the public and speaking about where he stands on the issues because number one, he doesn't have a stand on the issues. And number two, with the kind of checkered background he has, and I've laid that out throughout this campaign, I don't see an HR department calling him back for a second interview"
Responding to Pfaff's morning remarks, Van Orden released a statement:
"While Brad Pfaff is holding press conferences with career politicians, we go to where the people are. We’ve put over 180,000 miles on our vehicles during the campaign and are doing over 100 stops in the last 20 days of this race. This is what we are hearing from our neighbors: inflation is making it hard to buy groceries, make rent, and pay their bills. They’re worried about the fentanyl that is coming across the open border and killing their children. They are worried about the woke agenda being pushed in schools. The job I am applying for is Representative, and that is what I plan on doing if sent to DC: representing the people of the 3rd.”