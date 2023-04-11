Finalists named for new Melrose-Mindoro Superintendent

MELROSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two people are named as finalists to replace the retiring superintendent in the Melrose-Mindoro School District.
The district announced that five people had applied to replace Jeff Arzt who is retiring on June 30.
The finalists are Corey Peterson, the current elementary principal and curriculum coordinator for the district, and Deanna Wiatt, the director of instruction for the School District of West Salem.
Peterson has been with the district since 2012 after previous educational experiences in Neillsville, West Salem, and Greenwood.
Wiatt began her career in 1994 for the La Crosse School District. She also spent two years at Onalaska before starting her current role in West Salem in 2018.
The Melrose-Mindoro School Board and district leadership team plans to interview the finalists on Monday, April 17. The public is also invited to two open forum sessions at 5 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. where they can meet the candidates and ask them questions.