Fire damages Onalaska mobile home

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - An overnight fire damaged a mobile home on 1025 Oak Avenue South F4.
The Onalaska Fire Department reported that the fire started in the laundry room. They responded to the call just after 11:00 p.m. Flames extended to the rear of the home and up into the attic.
No one was in the home at the time of the fire. One cat remained inside and was accounted for. Crews were able to rescue that cat and return it to the owner.
A member of the Onalaska Fire Department told News 19 that a person and cat are okay at this time. The fire did not spread to the rest of the building. The mobile home is also not considered a total loss.
The fire is under investigation at this time.