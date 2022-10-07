 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 to 30 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Fire Prevention Week kits to help educate families on fire safety

  • Updated
National Fire Prevention Week is October 9-15. To help keep families safe, a local State Farm agent and the La Crescent Fire Department are providing educational kits to the community.
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- National Fire Prevention Week is October 9-15. To help keep families safe, a local State Farm agent and the La Crescent Fire Department are providing educational kits to the community. 

Following this year's theme, "Fire won't wait. Plan your Escape", the fire prevention week kits provide families with educational activity booklets, stickers, magnets and a guide to help people learn fire safety and to plan escape routes. 

"Homes today are burning faster than ever. What's really important is to have the simple but really important steps to get out of the home as safe as possible," La Crescent State Farm agent Honor DiDonato said. "You need a plan and you need to practice a plan. These kits are designed to have that conversation with age-appropriate material so that families can sit down and develop that plan and put it into action."

The fire safety kits can be picked up on Oct. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the La Crescent Fire Department's (LCFD) open house. 

"Anybody and everybody is welcomed to come through," LCFD Deputy Fire Marshal Cassie Buehler said. "We're going to have lots of fire safety education, materials people can go through, we're actually going to have a live demonstration of vehicle extracations."

Throughout the week the LCFD plans to visit schools in the area as another effort to teach fire safety. 

Buehler said it's important for children to learn early on and even more so with the winter months and holidays approaching. 

