Fire Prevention Week kits to help educate families on fire safety

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- National Fire Prevention Week is October 9-15. To help keep families safe, a local State Farm agent and the La Crescent Fire Department are providing educational kits to the community.
Following this year's theme, "Fire won't wait. Plan your Escape", the fire prevention week kits provide families with educational activity booklets, stickers, magnets and a guide to help people learn fire safety and to plan escape routes.
"Homes today are burning faster than ever. What's really important is to have the simple but really important steps to get out of the home as safe as possible," La Crescent State Farm agent Honor DiDonato said. "You need a plan and you need to practice a plan. These kits are designed to have that conversation with age-appropriate material so that families can sit down and develop that plan and put it into action."
The fire safety kits can be picked up on Oct. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the La Crescent Fire Department's (LCFD) open house.
"Anybody and everybody is welcomed to come through," LCFD Deputy Fire Marshal Cassie Buehler said. "We're going to have lots of fire safety education, materials people can go through, we're actually going to have a live demonstration of vehicle extracations."
Throughout the week the LCFD plans to visit schools in the area as another effort to teach fire safety.
Buehler said it's important for children to learn early on and even more so with the winter months and holidays approaching.