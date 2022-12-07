Fire quickly extinguished at northside La Crosse hotel

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - No one was hurt but a northside La Crosse hotel was partially evacuated after a fire early Wednesday morning.
The La Crosse Fire Department was sent to America's Best Value Inn at 2622 Rose St. just after 6 a.m. for the fire in the entryway of the hotel.
It was called in by employees of the Kwik Trip next door to the hotel. One of the employees tried to put the fire out with the store's extinguisher.
Once on the scene, firefighters quickly put out the fire before it could spread elsewhere in the building. The fire was contained to the area where the fire started on the exterior of the building.
During the incident, the hotel was partially evacuated. None of the guests or hotel staff were injured according to the fire department.
Once firefighters cleared the smoke from the building, they were able to return. The hotel is still open for business.
La Crosse Fire Department investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.
A release from the department commended the quick actions of the team of the Kwik Trip next door.