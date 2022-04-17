Firefighter hurt while at Valley View Mall scene

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse firefighter received non-life threatening injuries while at the scene of a roof fire at Valley View Mall Saturday morning.
Battalion Chief David Snow said that the department was called at 6:57 a.m. to the north side of the mall. They arrived to find smoke and flame coming from the roof area.
Their efforts got the fire out quickly and kept it from spreading into the rest of the building.
During the firefighting efforts, one of the firefighters was hurt and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System with non-life threatening injuries for treatment.
The cause of the fire was later determined by department investigators as coming from welding materials from construction.