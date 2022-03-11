First ever breakup gift registry founded by two Green Bay women

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) -- We’ve all had to buy something off a gift registry for a wedding or baby shower, but now two Green Bay women have launched a different kind of registry.
A gift registry company called Divorcist caters to people going through breakups, separations, and divorce. It's the first of its kind.
Eliza Cussen and Beth Paulson are co-founders and co-CEOs of the business which they launched two years ago.
“There was this light bulb moment of wait, if we do this for babies, why don’t we do this for breakups? And at that point, I think Beth just commented ‘breakup registries should be a thing',” Eliza Cussen says about the idea behind the venture.
The women told our Green Bay affiliate WBAY they wanted to empower people to learn how to make it on their own, and cite their own experiences of going through a separation while raising kids.
"We've built the website that I needed about 5 years ago when I was going through my divorce. And we just hope that so many other people will be able to learn from that and benefit from the experience of the community on Divorcist," says Beth Paulson.
On the website, you can start a cash fund, find helpful information, and start a registry for a variety of products like silverware, towels, and pots and pans.
The women say the security features in the website make it unique; you can't use the registry to find where someone lives. The founders say they wanted that guarantee for people who are leaving or trying to leave abusive relationships, which could be life saving.