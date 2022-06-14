 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and central Wisconsin, northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

First responders rescue kayakers on La Crosse River

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Six people were rescued from the La Crosse River late Tuesday morning.

Around 11:20 a.m.,  the La Crosse Fire Department received a call of people in danger in the La Crosse River off of Highway 16 south of Gillette Street and west of the Viterbo University Sports Complex.

responders

Six people were kayaking and canoeing in the river according to the department. 

According to La Crosse Fire Department Battalion Chief Greg Temp, due to the recent rainfall, the river was high along with the strong current, pushed the group into a tree laying in the river which caused them to capsize.

Three managed to get to safety but the remaining three were saved through a combination of shore-based and rescue boat efforts.

All six were medically evaluated. None were hurt.

Assisting with the call were the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, La Crosse County Dive Unit, and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance. 

Later Tuesday afternoon, the La Crosse Fire Department posted on its Facebook page  that they'd had several calls for boaters needing assistance on Tuesday. Citing high water and unpredictable currents, they were recommending people staying off the water until the water goes back down. 

