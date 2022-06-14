First responders rescue kayakers on La Crosse River

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Six people were rescued from the La Crosse River late Tuesday morning.
Around 11:20 a.m., the La Crosse Fire Department received a call of people in danger in the La Crosse River off of Highway 16 south of Gillette Street and west of the Viterbo University Sports Complex.
Six people were kayaking and canoeing in the river according to the department.
According to La Crosse Fire Department Battalion Chief Greg Temp, due to the recent rainfall, the river was high along with the strong current, pushed the group into a tree laying in the river which caused them to capsize.
Three managed to get to safety but the remaining three were saved through a combination of shore-based and rescue boat efforts.
All six were medically evaluated. None were hurt.
Assisting with the call were the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, La Crosse County Dive Unit, and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.
Later Tuesday afternoon, the La Crosse Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that they'd had several calls for boaters needing assistance on Tuesday. Citing high water and unpredictable currents, they were recommending people staying off the water until the water goes back down.