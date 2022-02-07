Flood Insurance Awareness Week kicks off

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has declared this week 'Flood Insurance Awareness Week' to educate people about the need for flood insurance and how to obtain it before the snow melts.
"At the state level, flooding is the most costly and the most frequent disaster in Wisconsin and it affects every corner of the state," said Wisconsin Emergency Management Acting Administrator Greg Engle.
Without flood insurance, homeowner’s and renter’s insurance won’t cover flood damage.
"In Wisconsin, most people get flood insurance through their agent, so reach out and ask your agent or ask your insurance company if they offer policies through the National Flood Insurance Program," said Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek.
Houdek says in high-risk flood-prone areas, homeowners are required to purchase flood insurance if they have a federally insured mortgage, but everyone should consider getting insured.
A flood insurance policy does not automatically renew, so you must renew every year.
According to FEMA, just one inch of water can cause up to $25,000 of damage to a home.
You can learn more about enrolling in coverage here.