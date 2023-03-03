Flood Safety Awareness Week begins March 6

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With snow melting, Wisconsin state officials say early March is the best time to prepare for flooding.
Governor Tony Evers, ReadyWisconsin, and Wisconsin Emergency Management plan to spread awareness on ways to stay safe before floods arrive.
State officials say know your risk, build an emergency "go" kit, keep water out and away from your house, and consider flood insurance.
"It really only takes about an inch of water inside of a home to cause thousands of dollars and often those damages are uninsured," said Andrew Beckett, a spokesman with Wisconsin Emergency Management.
Additionally, Beckett says knowing the weather forecast can help you plan ahead to avoid disaster.
"Make sure you know what the weather's going to be bringing over the next 24, 48 hours, and then adjust your plans in order to account for that," said Beckett.
You can follow the changing forecasts wherever you are by downloading the News 19 Stormtracker Weather app.