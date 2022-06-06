Florida man shares experience of 1,600 mile bike ride to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If you want to meet someone who will inspire you to believe in yourself, it's Alex Pfluger.
"Definitely a firm believer that if you have the desire, intestinal fortitude and ability you can do whatever you want," said Alex.
Alex's ride is a celebratory one. After 35 years as an executive with Disney, he decided to bike to see his son, James Pfluger who works at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Alex is a very young 59 and insists the physical part of the ride wasn't the hardest part.
"Life is complicated sometimes or the impasses so you have to improvise and I was really able to do that on the ride. You plan on being at a certain spot at a certain time well then you have a flat tire. One day I got caught in the pouring rain so I pulled over went under a little overpass and just waited it out but patience is what I'm not really good at," said Alex.
Along the way, Alex encountered towns overrun by drugs others pleasantly perfect...with each lawns more impeccable than the last. He saw beautiful sunsets. He sat in bars with people who loved hearing his story...and often paid for his dinner. He also enjoyed meeting the Amish.
But by far the most exciting part of the journey was seeing the Mississippi River in person.
"I didn't realize how close I was. I was so I go down a wooded area and all of a sudden...there it was. There is a bike trail that follows the Mississippi so I stayed on that for quite a while. That was the Mighty Mississippi. That's exactly what it was. I'm finally here, "said Alex.
In the final stretch of the trip, Alex's patience was tested yet again.
"I stopped for a cup of coffee in De Soto and the road was closed. There was a local and he said why don't you throw your bike and your trailer in the back of my truck and I take you up the hill and then you can ride down the other side and you can hook up and I said no no no. That can not happen. I've come this far. I will finish. Next thing you know, construction crews lifted my trailer." said Alex.
Alex finished his trip on the one month anniversary of his retirement. Ironic. And symbolic.
"A journey of a thousand miles starts with one step. In my case it was 1,600 miles with one peddle stroke. So you take it one day at a time. One step at a time and don't get ahead of yourself so much. I couldn't have thought of a better start to a new beginning," said Alex.
Alex kept a digital diary of his travels. He is considering writing a book about the experience.