Foreclosure sale set for March 8 for Valley View Mall

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A large portion of the Valley View Mall is going up for sheriff's sale in March after it was forclosed on in court.
Notice was posted on the La Crosse County Sheriff's Sales website that three parcels totaling just under 45 acres is up for sale on March 8 at 10 a.m. at the La Crosse County Courthouse in La Crosse.
The total assessed value for the foreclosed parcels according to online county records is just over $27.1 million.
The parcels represent the majority of the mall property but not all of it.
Neither the Hy-Vee grocery store, which is in the process of opening in the former Sears location in the mall or the River Valley VA Community Clinic, located in the old Herberger's store, aren't listed in the sale.
In July 2020, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, now doing business as Greystone Special Servicing, filed against the owners of the mall, PR Valley View Limited Partnership. In November 2020, Judge Todd Bjerke granted the judgement of foreclosure.
In August, while the foreclosure proceedings were underway, Judge Bjerke appointed Spinoso Real Estate Group as Receiver. They have managed the mall since that time.
As of February 8, the mall's website lists 41 businesses in its directory.
According to the terms of the sheriff's sale, "Successful bidders are required to have 10% of their bid in cash, money order or certified check at the time of sale made payable to the Clerk of Court. If the winning bidder does not have the deposit on hand at the sale, they will be disqualified and the sale will be re-conducted. The successful bidder is responsible for all legal liens, encumbrances and unpaid real estate taxes." It also says the property is sold "as-is".
WXOW has reached out to a mall spokesperson for reaction but have not heard back.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.