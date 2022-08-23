Former Jackson County correctional officer headed to jail for sexually assaulting inmate

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WQOW) - A former correctional officer at the Jackson County Jail is now headed for jail himself.
Bret Noltner, from Tomah, was sentenced Tuesday for sexually assaulting a female inmate. He was given a year in jail, and ordered to register as a sex offender for 15 years.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim said they had sexual contact numerous times while Noltner was on duty. He would allegedly take her out of her cell, and into areas of the jail that are out of the view of security cameras.