Former UWL employees make largest gift in school history

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A couple who spent decades teaching and working at UW-La Crosse provided the university with the largest gift in school history.
Chancellor Joe Gow made the announcement Wednesday during opening remarks for the spring semester at UW-La Crosse. Classes begin next week.
The $2.2 million gift is from the estate of Bill and Yvonne Hyde.
According to the university, he taught in the English Department from 1956 to 1992. Yvonne worked at Murphy Library from 1957 to 1995, mostly in cataloging.
Bill Hyde passed away in 2015 while Yvonne died in April 2021. The UWL Foundation receieved much of the couple's estate, with $1.1 million earmarked for the English Department and an equal amount for Murphy Library.
In a statement from the university, it said they're still determining how they funds will be used. Both departments said they expect to see a long-term impact from the gift.
“We were absolutely amazed to receive this extraordinary gift — a testament to the Hydes’ generosity and their long-standing commitment to the value of a liberal arts education. Their gift will immeasurably impact the department and inspire faculty and students and the communities we serve for years to come,” said English Chair Kate Parker.
"Ultimately, this gift puts the library in a great position to better support student success at UWL," Murphy Library director John Jax said. "We can work to improve about every facet of our unit, such as our services, event programming, space/facility, resource collections, technology, equipment, professional development and other things that will have tremendous benefit for UWL’s students, faculty, staff and the local community."
On Monday, the university received another large gift-$500,000-to fund a research vessel for the River Studies Center.