Fox Hollow welcomed beer lovers during their annual Beer Festival

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- For the fifth time, Fox Hollow Golf Course welcomed local breweries and beer lovers Saturday to its annual Beer Festival.
Admittance into the Fox Hollow Beer Festival cost $40 and included a commemorative tasting glass and unlimited beer tastings from 1 to 4 p.m.
The festival showcased brew masters from 608 Brewing Company, 3 Sheeps Brewing Company, Eagle Park Brewing Company, Gravity Box Brewing Company, Hillsboro Brewing Company, Surly Brewing Company, Third Space Company, Toppling Goliath Brewing Co., Untitled Art and Young Blood Beer Company.
Breweries poured out fan favorites and also brought two or three limited release craft beers for visitors to sample.
"Its definitely building that trust and that relationship with them," General Manager Chelsee Cornell said. "Giving them the opportunity to feature beers that are kind of limited release and them giving the community the option to try those."
According to Cornell, a majority of the breweries and customers are regulars at the event "which says a lot about customer loyalty."
Cornell hopes to see the Fox Hollow Beer Festival grow to include a summer event with live music.
