Freedom Honor Flight brings veterans to Washington on May 7

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The 26th Freedom Honor Flight is preparing to take veterans on a day recognizing their service to our country.
The flight departs the La Crosse Regional Airport on Saturday, May 7 at around 6:55 a.m.
From here, the veterans fly to Washington, D.C. for a day-long tour of memorials built in their honor. They include stops at the WWII Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and other sites by luxury motorcoaches.
In total, 97 Vietnam era veterans, nine Korean War veterans, and one World War II veteran are making the trip.
All of the veterans fly for free. They are accompanied by volunteers who pay their own way to assist the veterans on their day. Physicians and paramedics from Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System are also on the flight to provide any needed medical assistance to the veterans, many of whom are elderly.
The public is invited for both the send off and welcome home ceremonies at the airport. All of the activities are at the Colgan Air Hangar 4. The doors open for the sendoff at 5 a.m.
The welcome home ceremony, set for between 9-10 p.m., features fireworks by the La Crosse Skyrockers along with music by the Westby High School Marching Band. Hangar doors open at 7 p.m. for this popular event.