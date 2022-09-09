Freedom Honor Flight getting ready for take off Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Korean and the Viet-Nam war veterans are set to take off for Washington D.C. Saturday morning on the 27th Freedom Honor Flight leaving from La Crosse Regional Airport.
The public is invited to honor the 93 veteran passengers with a send off ceremony in Colgan Air's Hangar 4 at 6 a.m. Departure will follow just before 7 a.m.
Since 2008, Freedom Honor Flight has flown 2,400 veterans to the nation's capital to see the memorials and monuments honoring their service.
The one-day round trip is a special event for each vet according to Freedom Honor Flight's president Ryan Clark.
"Many of these veterans didn't get a welcome home when they came back from war," Clark explained. "They sailed or flew back to the coasts, they picked up a train ticket and they were back on the farm in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin. When they come back to La Crosse, and you see the welcome home that they get. It's just overwhelming for them and it's just a pleasure to see the way that community comes out and supports them as well."
The flight is scheduled to return between 9 and 10 p.m. Saturday night and the public is also invited to join in the reception ceremony as well.
Each veteran flies free of charge with funding coming from generous community donations.
Go to Freedom Honor Flight for more information.