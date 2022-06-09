Friendly sasquatch helps shed light on different gems of the Driftless Region

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW) - There’s something out in the woods in the Driftless Region.
A sasquatch is providing its input on the different gems of the area.
Vernon S. Quatch writes weekly columns in the Vernon County View.
His work has caught the attention of readers like Carl Sandbeck.
Carl moved to the Driftless four years ago to be closer to his daughter. One day, he decided to pick up the paper and there he found Vernon's writing on the front page.
"It just drew me in," said Sandbeck. "There was no good reason. There's no good reason I should've read it, but I did and the content was enough."
Vernon's writings have inspired people like Carl to get outside and better understand the unique landscapes, history, and people in the county.
"He'll mention places and they'll be directions actually here in the paper how to get to that place, where it is, and I'll go out and find it," said Sandbeck.
Vern has traveled to the John O. Lund Memorial Trail in Viroqua, Davidson County Park in Westby, and even the Vernon County Courthouse.
He started writing these weekly adventures back in March 2021.
This wandering sasquatch enjoys studying not only the locations but also the history behind some these unique landmarks.
"You find that so much existed in the past that you really had no idea, I had no idea about," said Sandbeck.
Perhaps, Vernon is just trying to throw people off the search for himself, or perhaps, he's searching for you.
"He has such an interesting perspective on human activity... What these humans did over here, what they did over there," said Sandbeck. "It's just a different way to look at things."
So, if you do happen to come across a sasquatch in the woods, it’s probably just Vernon working on his next big story.