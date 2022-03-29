Fritz Leinfelder discusses bid for La Crosse Co. Sheriff

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The race for La Crosse County Sheriff is underway with three candidates in the running. Those include Marte Peterson, John Siegel and Fritz Leinfelder, the latter of which spoke to News 19 on a handful of topics.
Leinfelder said that his 29 years of law enforcement experience and familiarity with the department will help guide it forward should he be elected the Sheriff of his home county. He currently serves as an investigator for the Sheriff's Department.
Topics that any Sheriff will have to tackle can range from keeping a trust within the community to narcotics. The subject of mental health, as Leinfelder explains, is something that will require a collaborative effort as the corrections department tries to rehabilitate those in custody.
"Arresting someone with a mental health issue and throwing them in a jail cell is probably the worst thing you could possible do for that mental health problem that that person is dealing with," Leinfelder said. "Being able to establish the rapport with the different mental health professionals, facilities. Again, it's going to take a whole. We just can't solve these problems on our own."
All three are in the running for sheriff to replace Jeff Wolf who announced his retirement this month after 34 years in law enforcement.
With three candidates, that means there is a primary election for sheriff is in August, with the general election scheduled for November.