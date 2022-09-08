 Skip to main content
FRONTLINE Director talks 'Lies, Politics and Democracy'

  • Updated
Michael Kirk, Director, FRONTLINE.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new documentary from PBS' FRONTLINE details former President Trump's rise and legacy in the American political landscape.

'Lies, Politics and Democracy' shines a light on the transformation of the Republican Party in the years under, and surrounding, the Trump Administration.

The two-hour documentary dives into false claims and mounting threats to American democracy, which came to a head on January 6, 2021.

Director Michael Kirk says the feature analyzes Trump's ability to remain in the political spotlight.

"You'll get a real good sense of him and what Donald Trump's Republican Party stands for...and even though things like January 6 have happened, he's still a very powerful politician in the United States of America," said Kirk.

'Lies, Politics and Democracy' is now available of the FRONTLINE website and YouTube channel, or the PBS video app.

