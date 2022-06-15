Future Wisconsin State Troopers almost ready to graduate

FORT McCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol Academy's 67th class of cadets are putting their classroom studies to the test through a series of simulated real-world scenarios this week.
Two weeks away from graduation, instructors have cadets experiencing high speed chases, interacting with a wide range of drivers and responding to emergency situations.
Wisconsin State Patrol Academy Program Director, Sgt. Charlotte Gyllin said the simulations reinforce the past six months of classroom training while trying to present them every opportunity possible to get them ready for the field.
"One of our main missions for the State Patrol is to provide exceptional highway safety," Sgt. Gyllin explained. "We go above and beyond that and offer additional traffic law training as well as highway criminal interdiction training."
As future troopers enter the final weeks, Cadet Joshua King shared a moment of reflection on the rigorous course.
"It's been challenging mentally, emotionally, physically," Cadet King said. "But it's also been very rewarding seeing how we've progressed throughout the weeks and the months and the further you get into it you can see all the puzzle pieces coming together."
On June 30, the academy expects to graduate 37 State Patrol servicemembers fully prepared to keep Wisconsin's roads safe. But not all candidates make it through.
"Typically we start with 50 cadets, however at the academy setting it's a great time for them to find out if this is the place for them to be an officer, trooper and inspector."
Cadet King, who immigrated from Barbados to Wisconsin, is getting a chance to fulfill a lifetime goal of working in law enforcement.
"It's been a dream of mine and to think that I'm finally here living it is just incredible," Cadet King said. "So just pursue your dreams and I'm very much looking forward to getting on the road and serving the people of Wisconsin."
As the academy wraps up the 67th class at the end of the month, the 68th class is still accepting applications for trooper candidates.
Deadline to apply is July 8, more information can be found HERE.