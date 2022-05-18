Gabriel named Viterbo Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University announces on Wednesday that Kirsten Gabriel is the vice president for student life and dean of students.
She's held the post on an interim basis since July 2021.
“It’s my honor and privilege to continue serving our students, community, and mission in this role while guiding the student life division with creativity, compassion, enthusiasm, and strategic action,” Gabriel said in a statement. “Viterbo has been my home for the past 12 years, and I’m deeply committed to preparing students for lives of faithful service and ethical leadership in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.”
During her time at Viterbo, she's held a number of positions including director of undergraduate research, assistant vice president for student life along with helping to create the Summer Research Fellowship Program and the Service Saturdays program.
“Kirsten’s positive attitude, passion for student learning, advocacy for diversity and inclusion, sense of humor, emphasis on teamwork, and support for student success make her the right person to lead the student life division,” said Viterbo President Rick Trietley. “I look forward to the positive impact and legacy that her leadership will have on Viterbo students, student life, and our community.”