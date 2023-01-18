Genoa National Fish Hatchery receive species never before had

GENOA, Wis. (WXOW)- The Genoa National Fish Hatchery studied how lack of thiamine can cause problems for certain fish species.
For the first time the hatchery received Landlock Atlantic Salmon eggs from the White River National Fish Hatchery in Vermont to help conduct the experiment.
Thiamine is a vitamin that is needed for all living cells. A lack of thiamine could cause reproductive issues and a shorter life span for Landlock Atlantic Salmon.
The adult brood stock were fed diets that were varying levels of thiamine to find out the lowest dose that may effect a fish.
The hatchery had two sources of brood stock and two of which used a thiamine booster during fertilization that was used on one of each those treatment groups. There were four treatment groups in total.
Hatchery Lead Fish Biologist Nick Bloomfield said the study helps make sure the fish have a good chance of survival once they are stocked in the wild.
"It's been a big problem in the Great Lakes for a long time with that thiamine deficiency with the alewives that have came in, so this is really trying to give us some best practices on how we collect our bridge stock, how we spawn, that kind of thing so we can be the most efficient," Bloomfield said.
A similar study was conducted with rainbow trout eggs. The eggs are monitored daily to keep track of their survival throughout their lifespan during their time at the hatchery.
The rainbow trout will stay at the hatchery for about 16 months before stocked in area waters. The salmon eggs will be transferred to the Midwest Fisheries Center in Onalaska to complete the study.