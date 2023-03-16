Get your last skiing time in this weekend at Mt. La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It isn't often that Mt. La Crosse stays open past the second weekend in March but this year is an exception according to the ski hill's general manager.
Darcie Breidel said that although they were open earlier this week, they'll take a short pause while rain is in the forecast today.
Once the temperatures drop, as forecasted, they'll get cold enough to groom snow tonight.
It gives skiers an opportunity to get a few more runs in before the season finally ends on Sunday.
This is the first time in 16 years since Mt. La Crosse has stayed open this late.
They'll be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Breidel also said that on Sunday, they'll have the area's first ever pond skim for a fun way to wrap up the season.