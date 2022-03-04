Girl Scout cookies are back through April 10

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- La Crosse and La Crescent Girl Scout troops prepared for the start of cookie sales.
More than 20 area troops collected their shipment of cookies Friday for the start of the cookie season.
A total of 2,602 cases, or over 30,000 boxes, of cookies were delivered to Emerson Elementary to be divided between the troops.
The delivery, according to the Director of Entrepreneurial Experience for the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland Council Sally Egan, is just the start.
"This is just what our troops ordered in for what we all their initial order, so we do have enough on hand for at least the next two to three weeks to be able to do what we call booth sales," Egan said. "Those are where they set up a table in front of or in the foyer area of local businesses who have graciously partnered with us to enhance their customers experience."
March 5 through April 10, troops will be holding booth sales, going door-to-door and taking personal orders for cookies which include classics such as Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties and include a new cookie the Adventureful.
Though there may be incentives for the troops Egan said they learn vital skills.
"Being part of our program - which is the largest entrepreneurial program in the United States - girls are learning goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics," Egan said.
To find a local business with booths visit girlscouts.org and type in a zip code.