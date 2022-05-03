GoFundMe set up for apartment residents who lost everything in India Curry House fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Five people who were living above the India Curry House set up a GoFundMe page after losing everything in the fire.
The GoFundMe for the five roommates includes Mithun, Ram and Rahman and is set up by Siddhartha Das on behalf of Sunil Naik.
They state that they are raising money to replace necessities that were lost in the fire such as personal identification, clothes, phones and phones.
The five were the only people living in the apartments above the restaurant when it caught fire April 28. The fire spread to the rest of the building and eventually gutted it. What was left of the building was demolished.