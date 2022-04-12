Gold Star grants given to Northside Elementary teachers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Tuesday morning at Northside Elementary, teachers and other staff members were surprised to learn they would receive Gold Star grants to help expand resources for children's education.
These funds are given regularly, with this wave of 20 grants totaling $34,156. The money is planned for things ranging from emotional support resources to a public concert. The largest of the grants, valued at $5,000, is for a new book room featuring reading material written by diverse authors featuring diverse characters and subject matter. One of the four advocates of the cause, academic success coach Sarah Bradle, says that it will go a long way in the students' development.
"We need to have 'window and mirror books' we call them," Bradle said. "We need windows where students can see other students and other people in the books that they read. But they also need to see themselves. They need to be able to see themselves in the books but also in the authors and the illistrators of their books. That's really important to our diverse population."
Executive Director of the La Crosse Public Education Foundation Nell Saunders-Scott feels that all of these grants and opportunities are a collaborative effort for those involved.
"This day tells me so many amazing things about community," Saunders-Scott said. "It tells me that our community cares about public education. It tells me that the teachers and professionals in our schools are top notch with amazing, innovative and creative ideas. It tells me that the students are going to have amazing opportunities because of the grants available and made possible through community support."
Overall this year, the foundation will give out 40 Gold Star grants worth over $80,000.