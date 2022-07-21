Goodyear Blimp flies over the area

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - A familiar sight at sporting events across the country makes an appearance in the Coulee Region Thursday afternoon.
The Goodyear Blimp flew over La Crosse and La Crescent around 2:30 as it slowly made its way towards the Twin Cities.
It is scheduled to provide aerial coverage at the 3M Open in Blaine on Saturday and Sunday according to the Goodyear Blimp website.
Several WXOW viewers shared pictures and video including Kevin Thomas, who shared his video as it headed north along the Mississippi River on its way to the Twin Cities.