Gov. Evers announces $90 million investment into K-12 education during La Crosse visit

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers made a stop at the Northside Elementary School to announce his $90 million dollar investment to K-12 education statewide.
The funding is set to assist staffing issues school districts are facing and provide direct classroom support. The investment also includes $15 million to be added to the Governors "Get Kids Ahead" initiative for mental health services.
Funding came from federal COVID-19 relief money. The governor assured that after the funds are all allocated that he will continue to invest in the educational system in the upcoming budget.
"This next budget is going to be critical one for the Legislature and for our schools," Governor Evers said. "I look forward to being Governor then and providing a very robust proposal for the Legislature to take on."
When asked about the million dollar referendums school districts in La Crosse County are proposing he stated that the state has to step up and provide enough resources to schools to keep their doors open.
A spokeswoman for Republican Tim Michels, who is challenging Governor Evers, accused the former educator of handing out money "so he can pretend to care about education."
Governor Evers also commented on President Biden's upcoming trip to Milwaukee on Monday. The Governor said he is looking forward to discuss labor union issues.