Gov. Evers takes trolley tour through La Crosse for National Travel and Tourism Week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers took a trolley ride through La Crosse to see some of the city's main attractions on Tuesday afternoon. The visit was part of National Travel and Tourism Week.
Evers was joined by Wisconsin's Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers, La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds, Sen. Brad Pfaff, Rep. Jill Billings and several others on the tour.
During the trolley tour, the Governor visited Grandad Bluff, The Pearl and the newly renovated La Crosse Center. Governor Evers said destinations like the center will bring in major tourism dollars.
"It's what happens afterwards [like] going to the restaurants, bars, staying in the hotels," Governor Evers said. "It has such an impact beyond what happens in this building."
Executive Director of Explore La Crosse A.J. Frels also attended the trolley tour and said his team is making sure the tourism industry bounces back after the pandemic.
"Explore La Crosse is engaged in a brand-new marketing campaign to elevate and attract more meetings and conventions to our area," Frels said.
Governor Evers said as a whole, Wisconsin continues to see the tourism industry rebound.