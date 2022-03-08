Governor Evers awards two healthcare infrastructure grants in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers made a stop in Hillsboro to make an announcement at Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital and Clinics.
The visit is part of a series of stops in Wisconsin this week where the Governor is awarding recipients Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment grants.
On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Evers announced he is awarding Gundersen St. Joseph's nearly $4.3 million dollars to help fund the new clinic in the City of Elroy.
The new clinic project, in the early stages of construction, reflects the goals of the Governor's grant program to help bring better healthcare to underserved rural communities.
"The new Elroy facility will provide pharmacy services, chiropractic services, behavioral health care, exams and procedures," Gov. Evers explained. "So much more, bridging an important gap in healthcare here in rural Wisconsin."
Rural communities lacking sufficient healthcare services was made more apparent during the pandemic according to Karen Timberlake, Secretary-designee of the Department of Health Services, which is why the new clinic project is a win for the Elroy community.
"High quality healthcare close to home is so important for people," Timberlake said. "And having high quality healthcare facilities is a big part of what attracts people to live in some of our smaller communities across our state."
Kristie McCoic, who is the Administrator for Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital, said these additional funds will secure the project's full plan, ensuring the facility's square footage and sustainability pieces plus other amenities.
"We are adding a tele-pharmacy which will give people the ability to pick up their prescriptions right in Elroy, McCoic said. "We'll also have a community room where we can do blood drives, senior exercise and other events."
And McCoic said the new clinic's location is a huge part of reaching more residents in the community while adding some economic spark.
"The exciting thing about this project is the new clinic is going to go on Main Street, McCoic added. "So it's going to be right in downtown, making it more accessible to other local businesses. We hope to support the restaurants and the shops and everything that downtown Elroy offers as opposed to our current site which is on the edge of town."
The hospital's grant is part of $97 million dollars the Governor has allocated to healthcare infrastructure investments.
As an added bonus, the Governor also announced he is awarding the City of Elroy an additional $2.1 million dollars to help with downtown infrastructure improvements supporting the new clinic.