Governor Evers stops in La Crosse to elaborate on his budget surplus spending plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Stopping at the Aging & Disability Resource Center in La Crosse Wednesday, Governor Tony Evers spent an afternoon explaining key elements of his spending plan for the state's projected budget surplus.
Governor Evers followed up on his State of the State Address Tuesday night sharing how good a position the Wisconsin's finances are in.
"We've had unprecedented revenue projections last year," Evers said. "We closed out this year with the highest level ever of positive balance in state's history of more than $1.1 billion dollars."
But while that is good news, Republicans feel the state's budget success is a product of fiscal diligence on the part of the GOP controlled legislature.
"Tony Evers is an educator by trade," Republican Senator Patrick Testin of Wisconsin's 24th Senate District said. "And one of the first things teachers tell their students is you shouldn't take credit for other people's work. And yet that's exactly what Governor Evers did. He was taking credit for the work that from the budget that we passed last year that was night and day different from what he had proposed."
Details within the governor's spending proposal address rising costs facing Wisconsin families, reduce barriers to employment and invest in education.
Governor Evers signed an executive order early Wednesday morning calling for a special legislative session on March 8 to discuss how to spend the state's projected surplus of taxpayer money but Republicans say they want to address those funds in the next budget session.
"That $3.8 billion dollars would just sit in Madison until then," Gov. Evers said. "But that's not gonna help Wisconsinites buy groceries, buy gas, pay for childcare, heat their home, or put food on a table today."
While the GOP led legislature could open and close the special session without discussion, Democrats hope that there can be a compromise.
"In my work in the assembly, I found that there are several people on the other side of the aisle that I've been able to work with," Representative Jill Billings, (D) 95th Assembly District said. "To sit down across a table and have good discussion and say 'Well, what about this?', 'I'm looking at this, this way and let's come to a compromise' or 'I can get behind that, can you get behind this?'"
The governor said the budget surplus spending plan he is proposing is just a place to start a bipartisan conversation.
"I said last night that we'd be more than happy to negotiate on this," Gov. Evers explained. "We can find common ground, we'll do it. This is important."
And the Governor doesn't care who gets the credit as long as Wisconsin residents get the help they need.
"I don't care how [Republicans] decide to justify it," Gov. Evers continued. "Giving the money back, doing the right thing for the people of Wisconsin. They can take credit, we just need to get this done."
And the governor is hoping it can get done with cooperation from both parties.