Governor Evers visits Tomah schools

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers accompanied by State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly made a stop Thursday in Tomah to wrap up a Back-to-School tour visiting school districts across the state.
The Evers administration places a high value on state education and the goal of these visits is to reinforce that importance.
Walking through the halls of Tomah Middle School and Miller Elementary took the governor back in time to when he was a principal in the Tomah Area School District.
The governor explored both schools speaking with students and along the way he and Dr. Underly were able to speak with several teachers, both principals and the district superintendent.
It's in discussions like these with staff and faculty that the governor said really highlights the need for more funding for education.
"The money that we have here in reserve that, frankly is an extraordinarily large number," Gov. Evers said. "It's actually $5 billion dollars. We want to use $2 billion dollars of that to really help fund our schools at a level that they've always been and hold property taxes down at the same time. The problem is, in the past, we've looked at that as a one or the other. We can do both."
Governor Evers added that his administration is working on key issues in K-12 education after recently allocating $90 million dollars in federal recovery funds to provide more mental health services and direct classroom support in addition to addressing staffing shortages.
However another common theme expressed in the school districts the governor said he's visited is that mental health support services need to be more comprehensive to provide the help they need.
"The state superintendent and I are looking at a $250 million dollar investment in mental health services going forward," Gov. Evers explained. "Making it categorical aid so it's not something special. It's something that's part of school aid. Every place we go people talk about the need for those services."
The governor's team continued school visits Thursday afternoon concluding the Back-to-School tour in Superior and Rhinelander.