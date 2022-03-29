 Skip to main content
Grant money helps UWL expand its freshwater programs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse received $88,600 from the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin to help fund three new programs at the university. 

$59,137 will go towards a pre-college camp called "My River Adventures." The camp will help introduce middle school and high school students into water-related STEM fields like biology, ecology, and aquatic science.

$19,600 will be used to develop a first-of-its-kind Water-based Sustainable Tourism course.

And the last $9,863 is going towards developing a course on Managing the Mississippi River in conjunction with UW-Platteville.

"In Wisconsin, we are blessed with a variety of freshwater resources that really puts us ahead of a lot of other places in the world." said Roger Haro, Associate Dean of the College of Science and Health and the Director of the River Studies Program at UW-La Crosse.

The money is part of $3.42 million in funding for water-related academic programs throughout the UW system. 

