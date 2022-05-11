Great Rivers 2-1-1 a key piece in Mental Health Awareness Month

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month, services in the Coulee Region want to ensure people know where they can go to seek help when feeling suicidal or in mental distress.
Great Rivers 2-1-1, is a 24/7 telephone service designed to be a first option in finding mental health help.
Because almost everyone experiences anxiety, depression and other emotional stressors, experts say if left untreated, these mental health issues can lead to debilitating mental disorders and suicidal thoughts.
At 2-1-1, Supervisor Amy Kuester, said that suicide and mental health problems can affect anyone.
"Suicide impacts all ages, all different socio-economic classes," Kuester explained. "There is wide range that we see statistics of who's impacting."
The tenth leading cause of death in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recently reported nearly 46,000 people died nationwide by suicide in 2020.
"We are on pace," Kuester added. "For creating another year where there's a high number of suicides."
The National Alliance on mental illness says 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience a mental health condition each year, but Great Rivers 2-1-1 and mental health assistance is just a phone call away.
"2-1-1, you just dial those three digits and what we can do is try to help," Kuester elaborated. "Even just talking through a situation where somebody might have a concern with a friend or a family member. We can help guide people through what to watch out for and what to consider."
Signs of mental health issues include:
- Feeling sad or down.
- Confused thinking or reduced ability to concentrate.
- Excessive fears or worries, or extreme feelings of guilt.
- Extreme mood changes of highs and lows.
- Withdrawal from friends and activities.
Working to reduce the stigma of seeking mental health help, Great Rivers 2-1-1 is anonymous service and a confidential resource to begin the journey to mental wellness.
In addition to the 24/7 Hotline at Great Rivers 2-1-1, every Wisconsin county has a crisis helpline plus people can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
For more information on all that Great Rivers 2-1-1 has to offer, check out their website by clicking this link: Great Rivers 2-1-1