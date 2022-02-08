Great Rivers United Way helping local non-profits with surplus supplies from Operation Save Our Allies

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Operation Allies Welcome, the effort to relocate over 13,000 Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy, is drawing down to its conclusion.
During the height of the operation many communities rallied to welcome those refugees and make their stay in America as comfortable as possible.
Charities and non-profits across Wisconsin began Operation Save Our Allies campaign to collect and distribute donations of clothing, hygiene products, toys, books, and many other items and get them in the hands of those Afghan guests.
Now, as remaining Afghan people number under 3,000, a surplus of donations in the form of hundreds of pallets fill warehouses on Fort McCoy. The Department of Homeland Security wants to redistribute those supplies.
Unfortunately, that request came with a short timeline. Many local charities aren't equipped to handle pallets or have the transportation to do it.
That's where Great Rivers Untied Way came in.
"A lot of non-profits don't have big trucks," Community Engagement Coordinator Anne Paape said. "They don't have forklifts to be able to move this stuff. And they wanted the materials but they didn't have the ability to get things out of the Fort in a timely manner. So that's where Great Rivers United Way stepped in and said "We'll figure out that piece and then we can all work together to get this dispersed"."
Working with officials of Operation Allies Welcome Task Force, Great Rivers has coordinated the transfer of 180 pallets of goods to be redistributed.
Two local businesses in La Crosse and Tomah has donated warehouse space and forklift operators to help that effort.
After a few days to inventory all the materials, a call went out to multiple non-profit agencies that could repurpose the resources.
Tuesday, charities began showing up at the La Crosse location to receive the items.
One of those organizations, WAFER Food Pantry, was happy to get items they usually don't have access to.
"We don't get hygiene items donated that often," WAFER Food Pantry Operation Manager Brad Gerdes said. "This really fits well with what we would like to offer our clients."
Other local charities have scheduled appointments to make pick ups including American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Inclusa, and Family & Children's Center to name a few.
Paape enjoyed seeing charity representatives walk through the door of the warehouse.
"It's been really fun this week to see non-profits come in," Paape said. "Their eyes light up knowing how far this will go in their local areas."
Brad Gerdes agreed, "The call came in, I believe yesterday, and so we're just thrilled to have it."
Paape also appreciated that a lot of the charities making appointments are part of what made Operation Save Our Allies a success and now that generosity is coming full circle.
Although many non-profits have been contacted, there's a good chance some were missed and Great Rivers Untied Way wants everyone to have a chance to help redistribute the donations.
Any non-profit charitable organization is welcome to contact Great Rivers United Way at their Onalaska office location for more information.
Phone: 608-796-1400
Website: Great Rivers United Way - Home