Great Rivers United Way holds annual 'Day of Caring'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Great Rivers United Way held its annual 'Day of Caring' event on Wednesday.
Over 100 volunteers from 15 local businesses spent their day giving back to the community working on 25 projects for 12 partner organizations and Great Rivers United Way. One of the sites where volunteers gathered was The Parenting Place in La Crosse where volunteers painted doors and walls.
"I grew up in a community where volunteering was really important and I participated in a number of events that you were able to participate in by volunteering," said Bethany Bornheimer.
She's participated in this event for the past few years through her workplace Trane Technologies.
"I think that it's so important to be able to foster the community and to be present and be here with other people and helping and doing whatever you can with whatever you have for others," Bornheimer said.
Other volunteering projects included organizing the Salvation Army warehouse, stocking shelves at the WAFER Food Pantry, and weeding flower beds at New Horizons Shelter, just to name a few.
The Day of Caring event also included a luncheon at Trane Technologies where Great Rivers United Way staff and campaign co-chairs thanked volunteers.
"It means so much to have the community show up and show out for this day," said Great Rivers United Way Development Director Katie Sparks. "Just knowing that they are able to see how their donations are impacting the community and giving back in different ways. All of our partner agencies need assistance any day of the year. There are always volunteer opportunities going on no matter what day of the year it is, but being able to bring everyone together on one day really feels good, especially after two years of not being able to do it."