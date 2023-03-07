Great Rivers United Way recognizes those that went above and beyond

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected... .A winter storm is expected to move across the region Thursday afternoon and night. This system should bring significant snow accumulations to the area south of Interstate 94. The heaviest period of snow looks to be Thursday evening when rates around an inch per hour look to be possible. This would cause the snow to accumulate quickly with dangerous travel conditions developing. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&