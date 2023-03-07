 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is expected to move across the region Thursday
afternoon and night. This system should bring significant snow
accumulations to the area south of Interstate 94. The heaviest
period of snow looks to be Thursday evening when rates around an
inch per hour look to be possible. This would cause the snow to
accumulate quickly with dangerous travel conditions developing.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Great Rivers United Way recognizes those that went above and beyond

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- On Tuesday evening, the Great Rivers United Way held its annual meeting at The Cargill Room to take a look back on 2022.

The organization's mission is to help advance the common good for the seven counties they serve.

Great Rivers United Way recognized with five awards to individuals and organizations who went above and beyond to support the community.

Annual Report

The Advocate Award that recognizes strong voices in support of the organization's mission was awarded to Rob Palmberg.

The Give Award was awarded to Merchants Bank for continual financial support recognizing the importance of the organization.

For donating time and talent to Great Rivers United Alex Lueck was granted the Volunteer Award.

Community Partner Award was given to Rotary Lights.

For recognizing an individual or organizations that lives and conducts business by Great Rivers United Way core values, Nancy Opland was granted the Live United Award.

Executive Director

In addition to reflecting on 2022, the Executive Director of Great Rivers United Way Mary Kay Wolf said they also look toward the future.

"In 2023 Great Rivers United Way has ample opportunity to a bit of revising and switching up how we do things and really bring the public more inside of what United Ways does overall rather than just being a funder," Wolf said.

