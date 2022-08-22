Groundbreaking on Kids Coulee upgrade

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After five years of planning and budgeting, the city of La Crosse finally broke ground on a project upgrading the Kids Coulee playground at Myrick Park.
More than a dozen businesses in the building industry donated around $215,000 into the project.
The plan for the rest of 2022 is to replace wood and make other small fixes while keeping the structure of the playground intact.
In 2023, the city will pursue $750,000 in additional funding to put towards the upgrades.
Those upgrades are still to be determined as the city continues to ask residents for their input on what to add.
Parks, Forestry and Facilities Manager Dan Trussoni says that it is all worth the effort given how beloved the space is.
“It’s a priority because this park has been a centerpiece in this community for the last 30 years," Trussoni said. "That’s our goal. To keep the park, special feel, the community feel to this and keep it as a centerpiece in our parks system for the next 30 years. We’re still in the development stage of Phase 2. We’re still seeking public input. We’ll have more public input opportunities for that. That’ll be more additions to the playground. Slides, climbing structures, stuff like that in 2023 assuming funding is approved for it.”
Student athletes for UW-L were at the ceremony to represent their school's involvement in community events. Athletic Director Kim Blum says that she hopes to see this even more down the road.
“We hope that our student athletes will see this as a project that they are involved in and will lead to their involvement in future activities in the community," Blum said. "Not just ours while they’re here, but in the future in theirs as well. We hope to have them over here to be playing with kids on occasion and really teach that lesson of the importance of being involved in your community.”
The city hopes to get the structure of the playground in order before winter with plans for implementing the upgrades in the spring.