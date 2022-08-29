Group sends second letter opposing updated conversion therapy ordinance

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A group that has threatened a lawsuit against the City of La Crosse regarding its conversion therapy ban has sent a second letter against passage of amendments to the ordinance.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, also known as WILL, sent a letter to the city earlier this month that argued the ordinance was unconstitutional on several grounds including free speech.
According to the letter from WILL to La Crosse City Council members, the ban the city originally enacted June 9 "in reality functions as little more than an official municipal prohibition on speech the City finds disagreeable."
Conversion therapy is a practice designed to attempt to change one's sexual orientation to align with heterosexual norms.
On June 9, the City of La Crosse passed an ordinance to ban conversion therapy within the community.
On June 17, council member Mark Neumann submitted a request to reconsider the ordinance after city attorney Stephen Matty provided legal counsel on the ordinance.
On July 14, the Council returned with a decision to revisit the ordinance in 60-days.
At Tuesday's August 30 Judiciary and Administration Committee, the city is considering amendments to parts of the ordinace.
WILL said in its second letter sent Monday morning that the amendments still leave the same constitutional violations at issue. The letter can be read below.
It concluded, "Ultimately, the effect of the Ordinance is the same whether in its present form or as amended: a government entity is threatening its citizens with punishment if they voice a viewpoint the government disfavors. The fact that La Crosse’s proposed amendment does virtually nothing to 3 correct the flaws of the Ordinance illustrates the point we made in our earlier letter: this Ordinance is not salvageable and the City should abandon its censorship project."
WILL is connected to a local group opposed to the conversion therapy ban, Save Your Rights Coalition of La Crosse.
“These warning letters from WILL are alarm bells ringing for those city council members and the citizens of La Crosse,” said co-founder Shannon McKinney in a statement. “Citizens of La Crosse are waking up to what this city council is trying to do to them, namely, trying to take away your Constitutional rights."
The group is encouraging people to show up at the meeting to show support for opposing the ban.