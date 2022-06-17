Growing coalition looking to repeal La Crosse's ban on Conversion Therapy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A coalition opposed to La Crosse's recently approved ban on Conversion Therapy is now working to repeal that ordinance.
The measure passed the Common Council by a 6-4 vote last week, was signed by Mayor Mitch Reynolds on Monday.
It prohibits the practice of trying to change sexual orientation or gender identity through psychological or spiritual means, which supporters say offers protection to LGBTQ+ youth.
Earlier this week, the coalition, led by a pair of former council members, organized a rally to try to convince the mayor to veto the ordinance.
With no action taken by the Mayor and the ordinance going into effect this Sunday, the group is now working to repeal the ordinance because they feel the City Council acted unconstitutionally.
"We feel that it violates the Freedom of Religion, the free expression of religion," coalition leader Tom Sweeney said. "In other words what you do within your religion. It also violates Free Speech which is obviously doing those type of things along with people to assemble and freely associate."
The next steps for the group is to continue growing the coalition and put together a petition.
With a signed petition along with a drafted repeal proposal, group leaders said the plan is to request a council member to present the repeal to the Common Council for a vote.