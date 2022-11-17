Gundersen-Bellin merger complete by end of month, begin combined operations Dec. 1

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The merger between Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health is schedule for completion finalized by the end of the month with their combined operations beginning on December 1.
Both healthcare organizations announced on June 1 that they were in merger talks.
In a statement released on Thursday, it said that they anticipate the merger would be complete by November 30. The following day, December 1, the combined healthcare organizations would begin functioning as one system.
The statement went on to say that the effect of the merger "allows the health systems to offer access to more resources and a broader network of services that will improve care for the patients and families they serve."
“Our health systems have been successfully fulfilling our individual missions, but we know we will thrive and best serve our patients and communities by finding partners with shared missions and strategic visions,” said Scott Rathgaber, MD, current Gundersen chief executive officer, and incoming CEO of the merged organizations. “This merger brings transformative opportunities to expand our patient-centered care and community-minded work. Together, we can invest resources wisely and efficiently to improve health and well-being in our communities, especially for marginalized individuals and broadly for everyone in our care.”
As mentioned in June when both sides discussed the merger, each system's headquarters will remain in their respective locations with Bellin in Green Bay and Gundersen in La Crosse.
The management structure is adjusting with the merger. In addition to Dr. Rathgaber becoming CEO, John Dykema, current Chair of the Bellin Health Board of Directors, becomes the Chair of the newly created Board, residing in Northeast Wisconsin. Current Bellin CEO, Chris Woleske, was named as the System Executive Vice President and Regional President of the Bellin Region. Heather Schimmers, who serves as the current Gundersen Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Operating Officer, takes over as Regional President of the Gundersen Region.