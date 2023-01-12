Gundersen Health System continues to collect food items for students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Gundersen Health System is continuing to hold their food drive through January 16 to help support families throughout the community in need of food security.
Items requested are non perishable foods that aren't in glass containers.
Collected food items will be distributed to Hamilton Elementary and the Onalaska School District Pantry.
Gundersen Health System Worksite Wellness Consultant Jessica Boland said the food drive helps make sure area students are able to succeed through helping their overall health and well-being.
"We believe in making sure that basic needs of our patients and our community members we serve are met," Boland said. "We know that proper nutrition can help with learning and be able to have good productive days at school."
Donations can be dropped off at the information desk at the La Crosse or Onalaska clinic.